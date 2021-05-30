M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,192,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 196,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of HT stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 108.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HT shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,850 shares of company stock valued at $514,006 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.