M&T Bank Corp Has $324,000 Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank raised its position in Universal Health Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 13.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Universal Health Services by 6.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 21.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $159.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $162.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.54.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.82.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.