M&T Bank Corp Has $330,000 Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 47,669 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUB shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

