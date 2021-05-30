M&T Bank Corp Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 358,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,028,000 after acquiring an additional 40,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $102.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.67 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

