M&T Bank Corp Invests $378,000 in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $135.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $138.17.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

FERG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

