M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE stock opened at $259.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $192.09 and a 52-week high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

