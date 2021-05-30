M&T Bank Corp Sells 217 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

KRC stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.99. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.91%.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

