MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives C$57.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.50.

MTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

MTY Food Group stock opened at C$61.40 on Thursday. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$22.78 and a 52 week high of C$62.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.51.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$118.96 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 3.1800002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$206,337,993.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

