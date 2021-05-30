Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $168.20

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $168.20 and last traded at $167.06, with a volume of 1244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.98.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.41 and a 200 day moving average of $143.35.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,708,686 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 888,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $752,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 18.0% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.