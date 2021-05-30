National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.070-1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.98 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

National Vision stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.67. The company had a trading volume of 298,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,309. National Vision has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average is $47.28.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other National Vision news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

