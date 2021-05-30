Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires Shares of 19,069 Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 18.6% in the first quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 150,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 30.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,101.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 19,444 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $247,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

VLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

