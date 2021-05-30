Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys New Holdings in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRSP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,195,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,932,000 after buying an additional 725,566 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,840,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,341,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perspecta stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. Perspecta Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.46.

PRSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.12.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

