Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,729,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 51,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,349,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

PDBC opened at $19.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $19.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.