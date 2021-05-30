Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.600-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NGVC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,243. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

