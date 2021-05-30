Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. Nautilus reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on NLS. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

NLS traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $18.01. 641,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,702. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $550.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55.

In related news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $308,575.16. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,493 shares of company stock worth $868,273. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

