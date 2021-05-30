NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $96.35 Million

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.17 or 0.00008848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $96.35 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00048459 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.77 or 0.00270520 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00044656 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 389,588,958 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

