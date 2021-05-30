Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 142.2% from the April 29th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOPMF opened at $13.93 on Friday. Neo Performance Materials has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

