Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 694.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after acquiring an additional 853,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $502.81 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $404.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $513.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $222.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

