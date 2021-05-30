Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 1,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 19,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $80.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24.

In other Network-1 Technologies news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 38,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $128,911.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,939.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 31,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $103,359.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Network-1 Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,823,000. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

