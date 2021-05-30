New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $344,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,830.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,192 shares of company stock worth $4,458,496 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in New Relic by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWR opened at $62.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.31. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

