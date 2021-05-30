New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.67.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.
In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $344,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,830.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,192 shares of company stock worth $4,458,496 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NEWR opened at $62.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.31. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.
New Relic Company Profile
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.
