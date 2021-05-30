New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Relic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.85.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $62.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.31. New Relic has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $81.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $208,835.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,513.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $344,256.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,085 shares in the company, valued at $703,830.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,192 shares of company stock worth $4,458,496 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in New Relic by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,325,000 after buying an additional 1,270,000 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,984,000 after acquiring an additional 605,965 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in New Relic by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,215,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,751,000 after acquiring an additional 79,413 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,838,000 after acquiring an additional 255,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 842,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,811,000 after acquiring an additional 100,290 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

