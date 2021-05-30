New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,389,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,276,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after acquiring an additional 74,258 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,294,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,803,000 after acquiring an additional 737,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,036,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,241,000 after acquiring an additional 34,721 shares in the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.58 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

NRZ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

