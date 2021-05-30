Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.7% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after buying an additional 7,887,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after buying an additional 3,818,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after buying an additional 3,397,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,222,000 after buying an additional 2,901,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

KO stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.29. The company had a trading volume of 17,011,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,560,820. The firm has a market cap of $238.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $55.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

