Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

CB stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.99. 2,194,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,221. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.68%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $8,863,259. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.