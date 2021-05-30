Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Makes New $754,000 Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $2,926,138.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,880,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,380,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,154,963 shares of company stock worth $55,521,269. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.95. 14,662,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,986,652. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.39.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

