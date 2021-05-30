Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Short Interest Update

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the April 29th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.42. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 2,500 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $62,692.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,370.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $207,349. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,726,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 374,650 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 628,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 310,900 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,037,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 526.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 250,752 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

