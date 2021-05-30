Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Short Interest Update

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the April 29th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 139.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NENTF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$47.15 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $58.95.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

