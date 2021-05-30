Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Position Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NDSN stock opened at $221.69 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $223.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,630. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

