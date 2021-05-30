Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NHYDY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of NHYDY opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.2878 per share. This is an increase from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.62%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

