Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) rose 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 14,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 80,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

