Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives $103.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.56.
NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.
In other news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,276 shares of company stock worth $17,540,631. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $121.19. 801,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,922. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.02.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
