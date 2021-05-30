Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.34

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $100.34 and last traded at $100.24, with a volume of 419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVMI shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.09 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

