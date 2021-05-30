Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1,259.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 80.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 557,281 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after acquiring an additional 319,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Novartis by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after acquiring an additional 263,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Novartis by 41.0% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 633,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000,000 after buying an additional 184,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $88.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.16. The stock has a market cap of $202.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

