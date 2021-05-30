NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Holdings Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NOW were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the first quarter valued at about $913,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in NOW by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in NOW by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NOW by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in NOW by 4,964.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 186,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 183,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $10.47 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.10.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

DNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

