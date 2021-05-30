Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $645,916.00. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $637,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,905 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.16. 268,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.11. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

