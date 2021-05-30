Numeraire One Day Volume Tops $370.86 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last week, Numeraire has traded up 78% against the dollar. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for $59.15 or 0.00167448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market cap of $294.06 million and approximately $370.86 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00076332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00017915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.69 or 0.00896553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.74 or 0.08987709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00088119 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,310 coins and its circulating supply is 4,971,550 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.