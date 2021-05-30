NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 341.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

BATS NUSC opened at $44.80 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21.

