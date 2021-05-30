Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the April 29th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NQP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 27,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,283. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 44.0% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 384,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 117,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $26,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

