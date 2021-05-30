Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Up 68.1% in May

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the April 29th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSE NXP opened at $18.40 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

