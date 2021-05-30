Nuwellis (NUWE) versus The Competition Critical Comparison

Nuwellis (NASDAQ: NUWE) is one of 64 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Nuwellis to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nuwellis and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -213.34% -86.10% -72.93% Nuwellis Competitors -248.16% -29.23% -15.67%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nuwellis and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuwellis Competitors 210 875 1661 36 2.55

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 17.43%. Given Nuwellis’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nuwellis has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Nuwellis has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis’ peers have a beta of 20.20, indicating that their average share price is 1,920% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuwellis and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $7.44 million -$15.84 million -0.38 Nuwellis Competitors $973.16 million $120.58 million 124.27

Nuwellis’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nuwellis. Nuwellis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nuwellis peers beat Nuwellis on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood set, and catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Brunei, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Palestine, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

