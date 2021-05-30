NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Director William D. Pruitt Sells 2,000 Shares

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $183,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NVEE opened at $91.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.27.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

