OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of OFS Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of OFS Capital stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. OFS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $126.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.88.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. OFS Capital had a net margin of 92.88% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in OFS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in OFS Capital by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in OFS Capital by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

