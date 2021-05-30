Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) were up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.73 and last traded at $15.73. 8,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 717,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

OMER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $946.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. Omeros’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,295,415.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Omeros by 4,965.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Omeros by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Omeros by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after purchasing an additional 495,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

