ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.02.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKE. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.76.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

