Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Short Interest Up 104.3% in May

Posted by on May 30th, 2021

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 433,200 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the April 29th total of 212,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ono Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:OPHLF remained flat at $$22.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.34. Ono Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $31.00.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

