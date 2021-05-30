Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Short Interest Up 104.3% in May

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 433,200 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the April 29th total of 212,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ono Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:OPHLF remained flat at $$22.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.34. Ono Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $31.00.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

