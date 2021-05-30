Opium Trading 3.1% Lower This Week (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last seven days, Opium has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Opium has a total market cap of $13.55 million and approximately $68.49 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can now be purchased for $3.26 or 0.00009486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00056529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.56 or 0.00313247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00194677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.86 or 0.00835419 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

