Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,747 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $911,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $913,000. 12.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $4,340,619.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,993,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Michael Jellen sold 2,127,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $21,768,232.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,635,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,731,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,848,554 shares of company stock worth $29,012,452 in the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLDR shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.