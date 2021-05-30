Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 387.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of AB stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $46.92.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

