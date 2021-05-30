Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,964 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.17% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,613,000 after purchasing an additional 273,434 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $28,953.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,372.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,453,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,834. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $43.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Truist downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.18.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

