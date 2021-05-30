Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWX. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,746.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,980.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX opened at $67.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.17. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.32 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

